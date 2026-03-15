MacDill AFB: 3 airmen killed in KC‑135 crash served under Tampa wing

TAMPA, Fla. — MacDill Air Force Base announced three members of the 99th Air Refueling Squadron killed in the March 12 KC-135 Stratotanker crash served under Tampa's 6th Air Refueling Wing.

In a confirmation to Tampa Bay 28, MacDill AFB said the squadron, stationed at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base in Birmingham, Alabama, operates under the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill AFB as a "geographically separated station."

The fallen airmen of the crash were Major Alex Klinner, Captain Ariana Savino and Sergeant Ashley Pruitt.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Alex, Ariana and Ashley” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ed Szczepanik, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander. “To lose a member of the Air Force family is excruciatingly painful, especially to those who know them as son, daughter, brother, sister, spouse, mom, or dad. To lose them at the same time is unimaginable. Our hearts and minds are with the family, friends and loved ones of our fallen Airmen.

“Our communities feel this loss deeply and Team MacDill will ensure their sacrifices and service to our nation are never forgotten. We will honor them each and every day as we continue to answer our nation’s call.”

MacDill AFB is offering counseling through MacDill Military Family Life Counselors at 813-816-3061 or 813-210-7822, per their release.

Chaplains are also available at 813-828-3621.

Read the bios of the service members below.

Major Alex Klinner

MacDill AFB

MacDill AFB

Captain Ariana Savino

MacDill AFB

MacDill AFB

Sergeant Ashley Pruitt

MacDill AFB

MacDill AFB