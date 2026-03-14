St. Petersburg man charged with felony cruelty to animals: PCSO

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A man is facing felony animal cruelty charges after a 7-year-old Chihuahua mix named Sheba was found dead outside his St. Petersburg home, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

PCSO says the arrest happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday on 78th Street North. Deputies were originally responding to a domestic disturbance, but discovered the dog’s body at the scene.

Investigators say 35-year-old Christopher Howard became angry when Sheba entered his bedroom — an area she wasn’t allowed.

Upon investigation, deputies allege Howard kicked the dog, picked her up by the neck, and threw her toward the front door. They say he then struck her with a chair before dropping her outside.

Howard was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on a felony cruelty to animals charge.