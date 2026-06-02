AAA launches safety campaign as e-bike injuries are on the rise among children

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — As electric bikes and scooters grow in popularity, doctors say they are seeing a troubling increase in serious injuries among children.

AAA is launching a new safety campaign and guide to help families better understand the risks and responsibilities that come with riding electric bikes.

The initiative comes just weeks after Tampa Bay 28 reporter Keely McCormick introduced viewers to a Plant City family grieving the loss of their 14-year-old son, who died after an electric bike crash.

Now, doctors and safety advocates are hoping to prevent future tragedies.

Physicians at Muma Children's Hospital at TGH say emergency room visits related to e-bike and scooter crashes are becoming more frequent and severe.

Dr. Jade Kumar said it is a growing public health concern.

Dr. Kumar said, “These are not scraped knees and bruises. These are injuries that require hospitalization, intensive care, and even death.”

Doctors said electric bikes are motorized vehicles that can travel much faster than traditional bicycles, increasing the risk of high-impact crashes.

Nine-year-old Dylan Shepherd and his family know that risk firsthand. Dylan was severely injured in an electric bike crash in April.

His mother, Kaitlyn, said, “There was some debris laying in the ground, and he struck that debris, and he flew over the handlebars of his e-bike.”

He suffered multiple rib fractures, road rash, and a punctured spleen, among other injuries. He spent time in the hospital but is now recovering. It is a recovery doctors say may have been far worse had he not been wearing a helmet.

Dylan says many kids his age want electric bikes, but not all want to wear helmets.

Dylan said, “Some kids think they’re ugly. They don’t like them. They don’t look cool, they think they are big, so they don’t want to wear them, but I like them! In my opinion, they look cooler!”

Doctors agree helmets are critical.

Dr. Kumar said, “We can fix broken bones, but we can not fix the brain.”

AAA’s E-Ride Ready campaign includes a free safety guide, information on helmets, and a clear breakdown of the laws.

Click here for the safety guide.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.