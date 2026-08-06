PLANT CITY, Fla. — Students across Hillsborough County are getting ready to head back to class. At Plant City High School, students will return to campus with a new rule after several gun incidents at the end of last school year.

Five students were arrested for bringing guns to school towards the end of the 2026 school year.

WATCH: Clear bag policy implemented at Plant City High School

Clear bag policy implemented at Plant City High School

This year, students at Plant City High School will have to leave their traditional bags at home before heading to school. The school is now requiring clear, transparent backpacks and clear lunchboxes on campus.

Emily Lewis is a parent.

“At least we know what the kids are walking into school with,” said Lewis.

Lewis said she supports the new policy, but she would also like to see another school resource officer on campus.

Lewis is not the only parent asking if the clear bag policy is enough.

Kia Floyd’s daughter will be a senior.

”I think there should be more safety features that should be implemented other than just the clear backpacks,” said Floyd.

Floyd said she wants to see more done to prevent kids from getting guns on campus. She also has concerns about privacy with the clear bags, especially for female students.

“For the girls, they need their own privacy. They have things they don’t need everyone to see,” Floyd said.

We reached out to the Hillsborough County School Board, but are waiting to hear back.



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From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.