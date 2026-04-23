Love on the Spectrum couple speaks out during autism awareness month

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla. — April is Autism Awareness Month, and a Plant City couple is using their growing platform to share more than their love story.

Tyler and Madison from Love on the Spectrum sat down with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Keely McCormick to talk about life, love, and what they want the community to understand about autism.

The couple has quickly become familiar faces to people across the country, but in Plant City, they are local stars.

Tyler and Madison met through the show, and their connection quickly turned into a relationship that captured hearts. Viewers watched as their love story unfolded, leading to an emotional proposal that left fans cheering and the couple still smiling.

Madison said, “It’s been an amazing feeling.” Tyler echoed that saying, “Yes, the best feeling in my life.”

While they happily shared details about the engagement, the ring, and their dream wedding. They said the foundation of their relationship goes deeper than the details.

Both said their differences are what make their relationship strong.

“I would say being different is a good thing and you want someone that compliments you,” Madison said.

“I totally agree. I’m more into NASCAR and she’s more into Disney princesses and I think it’s a wonderful thing that we’re different,” Tyler said.

Beyond romance, these two are using their platform to talk openly about autism and challenge misconceptions.

“Autism is a journey not a disorder and there’s so many gifts that people have on the autism spectrum,” Madison said.

They hope people remember that being different is not a weakness, but a strength. They went on to say that kindness and respect should always come first.

“I would say treat others the way you want to be treated,” Madison said.

Tyler said, “You know just love them an respect them as much as you would a normal or nuerotypical person.”

As their story continues to reach millions, the couple hopes it inspires others on the autism spectrum to believe in love.

Tyler said, “I pray that our love story inspires anybody with autism that dreams to fall in love that it is absolutely possible to find love on the spectrum. Pun intended.”

Tyler and Madison said they’ve been overwhelmed by the community's support and hope their story continues to spread acceptance.



Share Your Story with Keely



From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

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. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.