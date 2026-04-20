HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla. — Starting April 20th, SNAP recipients in Florida will see new restrictions at grocery store checkout counters that affect what can be purchased with EBT benefits. While the amount of SNAP assistance is not changing, several common grocery items are no longer eligible for purchase under the updated rules.

The restricted items include chips, candy, soda, energy drinks, and pre-packaged desserts.

Watch report from Keeley McCormick

New restriction on SNAP and what can be purchased with EBT benefits for Floridians

The changes are part of the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative. Florida is joining a growing number of states that are limiting SNAP purchases of less nutritious foods.

The new rules are drawing mixed reactions from people who rely on the program.

Some critics say the restrictions go too far.

Others say it will not significantly change their shopping habits.

Jonathon Duprey said, “We don’t like getting ultra-processed stuff or soda. Our kids drink water and juice...You’re getting money from the government for them to say basically we don’t want you buying stuff thats going to make you sick.”

This all comes as food bank organizers said demand has increased significantly since the start of the year. Bread of Refuge in Brandon serves about 400 people a week.

Shannon McCoach and her husband run the food bank. She said, “Oh there’s a great need. There’s so many people it’s just it’s seniors, family with children, even middle aged they’re all hurting right now so anyway we can get them a box of food is amazing.”

While SNAP benefit amounts are not changing, Feeding Tampa Bay said the restrictions could still have an impact on families.

They explain that healthier foods often cost more, which could make it harder for some households to stretch their budgets.

Thomas Mantz, the CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay said, “When the balance shifts on the SNAP dollars on what you can and cant afford I think it becomes a diff conversation for how much food families can buy verses how much healthy food they can buy.”

Food assistance organizations, including Feeding Tampa Bay and Bread of Refuge said they are working to support families who may be impacted by the changes.



Share Your Story with Keely



From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.

Contact Keely McCormick First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. From Brandon to Plant City and Sun City Center, Keely McCormick is dedicated to helping people who live in East Hillsborough County. If you have concerns about new development, access to needed resources, or the roads in your neighborhood, share your ideas with Keely below.