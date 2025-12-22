Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Fatal crash on SR-72 in Arcadia, active roadblock: FHP

ARCADIA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said there was a fatal traffic crash on SR-72 in Arcadia on Monday morning.

FHP said the crash was reported at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 22.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Monday, there is an active roadblock at the intersection of SR-72 and Southwest Thigpen Avenue.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

