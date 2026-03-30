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FDLE issues missing child alert for 12-year-old girl from Clermont

sofia prendiville.png
FDLE
sofia prendiville.png
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CLERMONT, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old girl from Clermont on Monday.

The FDLE said Sofia Prendiville was last seen in the area of the 4500 block of Olympia Court in Clermont. She was last seen wearing a cream sweater, black pants, and a small black backpack.

She is 5 feet 6 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Officials said on March 27, she may have traveled from Orlando to Miami on a bus.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Prendiville, please contact the Lake County Sheriff's Office at (352) 343-2101 or 911.

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