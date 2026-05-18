Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Beach Drive Forum in St. Pete

- Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee visited the Beach Drive Forum at the First Presbyterian Church in St. Pete on Thursday, May 14.
The forum was a rare occasion where Greg got to speak with adults instead of kids and answer questions about hurricane preparedness and safety.
WATCH: Meteorologist Greg Dee visits Beach Drive Forum in St. PeteMeteorologist Greg Dee visits LCC Day School in St. Pete
- Greg shared some videos and pictures from his visits during the morning forecast the next day.
The future of Rays baseball in St. Pete has businesses taking it game by game
"It's gonna be probably a 30% difference of more customers, and that's a big difference for small businesses," said Bill Georgiou, who has owned The Burg Bar & Grill on Central Avenue for 17 years.
The future of Rays baseball in St. Pete has businesses taking it game by game