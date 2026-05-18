Fatal shooting suspect arrested, charged with 2nd-degree murder: Gulfport police

GULFPORT, Fla. — Gulfport police say they've arrested on Monday the suspect behind a fatal shooting back in April.

Police said on the morning of May 18, Gulfport Police Department (GPD) with federal agents arrested Elisha Christopher Landry, who was wanted in connection with the homicide of Shaun Allen Hennigh on April 17.

GPD said officers responded to the 5100 block of Tangerine Avenue South about a death investigation on April 17. Detectives then concluded Hennigh was shot to death.

Investigators determined the circumstances surrounding the incident to be "suspicious."

GPD, alongside other agencies,obtained an arrest warrant charging Elisha Christopher Landry with second-degree murder. And he was arrested at his home without incident, per the report.

Landry was transported to the Pinellas County Jail for processing.