Ferg's named best local sports bar in America by USA Today

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — When the Bolts are fighting for Stanley, when the Rays are trying to make it to the World Series, or when the Bucs are dominating the NFC South, you know there's only one place to be: Ferg's.

And now the whole country also knows that Ferg's is the best sports bar. USA Today announced its Reader's Choice Awards 10 Best Local Sports Bars in the country, and Ferg's Sports Bar & Grill came in at number one!

Ferg's shared a post on Instagram celebrating the title.

Coming in second place was JJ's Restaurant and Sports Bar in Virginia, and in third was Flora-bama Ole River Grill in Pensacola, Florida.