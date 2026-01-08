Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

3 trauma patients hospitalized after traffic crash in Largo

LARGO, Fla. — According to the Largo Police Department (LPD), three people were transported as trauma alert patients to local hospitals following a traffic crash in Largo.

Officers said the crash happened on Wednesday evening and involved multiple injuries.

A Tampa Bay 28 crew on scene saw at least three cars involved in the crash, and as law enforcement investigates, Seminole Blvd. is blocked off between 8th and 16th Ave SE.

This is an ongoing investigation.

