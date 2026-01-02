Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First babies of 2026 welcomed into the world in the Tampa Bay area

AdventHealth Heart of Florida
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay rang in the new year with the arrival of its first newborns of 2026, beginning with a baby born right at the stroke of midnight.

BayCare Health System

Baby Enzo became BayCare’s first newborn of the year at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, arriving at 12:15 a.m. and weighing 6 lbs 5 oz.

SJHSEnzoFirst New Years Baby_802842538.jpg
SJHSEnzo Family First New Years baby_802842538.jpg

Then, at 1:07 a.m., BayCare’s Morton Plant Hospital welcomed baby girl Paislee, weighing 7 lbs 1 oz.

MPH New Years Baby 2_802842538.jpg

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

At 12:50 a.m., SMH-Venice welcomed its first baby of the year, Zaiden “Zaz” Amaris Zimmerman, born to Corey Gifford and William Zimmerman, weighing 6 lbs and measuring 19.5 inches.

Baby ZAZ_1874660424.jpg

At 1:25 a.m., the Sarasota campus welcomed its first baby of the year, Austin “AJ” Gordon Jr., born to first-time parents Isabel Castillo and Austin Gordon, weighing 6 lbs 5 oz and measuring 19.7 inches.

Screenshot 2026-01-01 195607.png

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

At 1:11 a.m., HCA Florida Brandon Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year, Jack Theodore Gariepy, weighing 8 lbs and measuring 21 inches, born to ICU nurse Kristen Gariepy and ICU Clinical Educator Patrick Gariepy.

Gariepy1_1264552906.JPEG
Gariepy Family_1264552906.JPEG
Gariepy2_1264552906.JPEG

AdventHealth Heart of Florida

At exactly 12 a.m. on January 1, 2026, AdventHealth Heart of Florida welcomed Irish Jeyliani Escobar, weighing 6 lbs 2 oz and measuring 19 inches, born to proud parents Jenny and Oscar Escobar.

Screenshot 2026-01-01 200408.png

Manatee Memorial Hospital

At 2:38 a.m. on January 1, 2026, The Family Birthplace at Manatee Memorial welcomed baby girl Yulian, weighing 6 lbs 7 oz and measuring 20.5 inches long.

2026 MMH First Baby 1.jpg
2026 MMH First Baby 2.jpg

Tampa General Hospital

At 7:28 a.m. on January 1, 2026, Tampa General Hospital’s Women’s Institute welcomed baby girl Merritt Elizabeth Brown, weighing 8 lbs 6 oz and measuring 20 inches long.

TGH First Baby closeup - Jan. 1 - 2026.jpg
TGH First Baby with couple smiling - Jan. 1 - 2026.jpg
TGH First Baby with medical team- Jan. 1- 2026.jpg

