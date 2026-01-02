First babies of 2026 welcomed into the world in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay rang in the new year with the arrival of its first newborns of 2026, beginning with a baby born right at the stroke of midnight.

Baby Enzo became BayCare’s first newborn of the year at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, arriving at 12:15 a.m. and weighing 6 lbs 5 oz.

Then, at 1:07 a.m., BayCare’s Morton Plant Hospital welcomed baby girl Paislee, weighing 7 lbs 1 oz.

At 12:50 a.m., SMH-Venice welcomed its first baby of the year, Zaiden “Zaz” Amaris Zimmerman, born to Corey Gifford and William Zimmerman, weighing 6 lbs and measuring 19.5 inches.

At 1:25 a.m., the Sarasota campus welcomed its first baby of the year, Austin “AJ” Gordon Jr., born to first-time parents Isabel Castillo and Austin Gordon, weighing 6 lbs 5 oz and measuring 19.7 inches.

At 1:11 a.m., HCA Florida Brandon Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year, Jack Theodore Gariepy, weighing 8 lbs and measuring 21 inches, born to ICU nurse Kristen Gariepy and ICU Clinical Educator Patrick Gariepy.

At exactly 12 a.m. on January 1, 2026, AdventHealth Heart of Florida welcomed Irish Jeyliani Escobar, weighing 6 lbs 2 oz and measuring 19 inches, born to proud parents Jenny and Oscar Escobar.

At 2:38 a.m. on January 1, 2026, The Family Birthplace at Manatee Memorial welcomed baby girl Yulian, weighing 6 lbs 7 oz and measuring 20.5 inches long.

At 7:28 a.m. on January 1, 2026, Tampa General Hospital’s Women’s Institute welcomed baby girl Merritt Elizabeth Brown, weighing 8 lbs 6 oz and measuring 20 inches long.

