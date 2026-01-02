First babies of 2026 welcomed into the world in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay rang in the new year with the arrival of its first newborns of 2026, beginning with a baby born right at the stroke of midnight.
BayCare Health System
Baby Enzo became BayCare’s first newborn of the year at St. Joseph’s Hospital-South, arriving at 12:15 a.m. and weighing 6 lbs 5 oz.
Then, at 1:07 a.m., BayCare’s Morton Plant Hospital welcomed baby girl Paislee, weighing 7 lbs 1 oz.
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
At 12:50 a.m., SMH-Venice welcomed its first baby of the year, Zaiden “Zaz” Amaris Zimmerman, born to Corey Gifford and William Zimmerman, weighing 6 lbs and measuring 19.5 inches.
At 1:25 a.m., the Sarasota campus welcomed its first baby of the year, Austin “AJ” Gordon Jr., born to first-time parents Isabel Castillo and Austin Gordon, weighing 6 lbs 5 oz and measuring 19.7 inches.
HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
At 1:11 a.m., HCA Florida Brandon Hospital welcomed its first baby of the year, Jack Theodore Gariepy, weighing 8 lbs and measuring 21 inches, born to ICU nurse Kristen Gariepy and ICU Clinical Educator Patrick Gariepy.
AdventHealth Heart of Florida
At exactly 12 a.m. on January 1, 2026, AdventHealth Heart of Florida welcomed Irish Jeyliani Escobar, weighing 6 lbs 2 oz and measuring 19 inches, born to proud parents Jenny and Oscar Escobar.
Manatee Memorial Hospital
At 2:38 a.m. on January 1, 2026, The Family Birthplace at Manatee Memorial welcomed baby girl Yulian, weighing 6 lbs 7 oz and measuring 20.5 inches long.
Tampa General Hospital
At 7:28 a.m. on January 1, 2026, Tampa General Hospital’s Women’s Institute welcomed baby girl Merritt Elizabeth Brown, weighing 8 lbs 6 oz and measuring 20 inches long.
Hillsborough County woman nearly loses $10k to elaborate sheriff's office phone scam
Sheri Amarillas was sitting in her car on a Tuesday morning, about to walk into an appointment after dropping her kids off at school, when she received a voicemail that would lead to an hour-and-a-half ordeal with sophisticated scammers.