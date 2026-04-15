Florida man falls asleep, loses control of tractor-trailer that overturns on I-75: FHP

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A tractor-trailer transporting pallets crashed and overturned early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said a 29-year-old Jacksonville man was driving as he was headed northbound on I-75 just after 5 a.m. on April 15.

Florida Highway Patrol

The accident happened near milepost 335 and the Sumter/Marion County line, when FHP said the driver fell asleep and lost control of the tractor-trailer, which then overturned, blocking the northbound lanes of I-75.

Florida Highway Patrol

FHP said the driver suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.