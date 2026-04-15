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Florida man falls asleep, loses control of tractor-trailer that overturns on I-75: FHP

Sumter County overturn tractor-trailer crash April 15
Florida Highway Patrol
Sumter County overturn tractor-trailer crash April 15
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SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A tractor-trailer transporting pallets crashed and overturned early Wednesday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP said a 29-year-old Jacksonville man was driving as he was headed northbound on I-75 just after 5 a.m. on April 15.

Sumter County overturn tractor-trailer crash April 15

The accident happened near milepost 335 and the Sumter/Marion County line, when FHP said the driver fell asleep and lost control of the tractor-trailer, which then overturned, blocking the northbound lanes of I-75. 

Sumter County overturn tractor-trailer crash April 15

FHP said the driver suffered minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

Fort Meade unanimously approves controversial data center deal despite fierce public pushback

The vote clears a major hurdle for Stonebridge’s proposed data center campus, planned for more than 1,300 acres northwest of downtown.

Fort Meade approves controversial data center deal despite public pushback

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