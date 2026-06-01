Susan Solves It: Smart TV privacy

- Smart TVs can track viewing habits across devices using automatic content recognition, but users can disable tracking to protect privacy.
- Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises checking your TV and smart speaker settings to turn off tracking features, delete stored data, and disable microphones when not in use.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier
Craig Prather survived a cardiac arrest in December. Less than six months later, he was struck and killed by a car.
Cyclist struck and killed by car after surviving cardiac arrest months earlier