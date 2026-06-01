TAMPA, Fla. — Nancy Bird — bar owner, retired nurse, constant seeker of knowledge and wisdom — sums up her current life's mission like this:

"Beer and science match really well!"

And she's just the person to pair 'em up at New World Tampa (810 E Skagway Ave), an indoor-outdoor community hub near USF that's all parts biergarten, music hall, and science classroom.

WATCH: 'Pints of Science' at New World Tampa blends beer and brainpower at monthly minglings

'Pints of Science" at New World Tampa blends beer and brainpower at minglings

Nancy is the inventive mind behind "Pints of Science." Think TED Talks but with beer and bar food! Local luminaries — for instance, ecologist Dr. Neal Halstead, who talks about gopher tortoises — give fun 20-minute talks to a lively crowd.

"Pints of Science" is a monthly event (tickets are $8), with Nancy handpicking the illuminating experts, who discuss space, animals, and conservation — and sometimes even how to play the ukulele.

Quick bursts of know-how that are good for the mind and soul.

For Nancy, it's all about making the world a better, more understanding place.

"What can I do? How can I improve the Earth with what I'm doing?" she says.

The next "Pints of Science" event is June 10. Speakers will be Juliana E. French (assistant professor of psychology at USF on how social media can hinder relationships), Kevin Fridy (a professor of political science and international studies at the University of Tampa on West African elephants), and Amanda Hoffman-Hall (assistant professor of environmental studies at Eckerd College on space satellites).

For more on "Pints of Science," go here.

For more Sean Daly shenanigans, go here.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.