Florida ranks second in 2026 best states to retire: WalletHub

FLORIDA — Wallet Hub released its 2026 list of the best and worst states to retire, and Florida ranked second among the best.

WalletHub examined a range of factors, including affordability, health-related factors and overall quality of life.

WalletHub said Florida is an ideal place for retirees because of its low taxes for retirees and the fact that the state receives more funding from the Older Americans Act than most other states.

Wyoming came in first, and South Dakota came in third. According to WalletHub, the three worst states to retire are Kentucky, Oklahoma and Mississippi.