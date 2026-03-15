One dead, one injured after overnight shooting in Ruskin: HCSO

RUSKIN, Fla. — One man is dead and one woman is injured following a shooting in Ruskin early Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

At 1:19 a.m., dispatch received a call about a shooting on the 5000 block of White Chicory Drive in Apollo Beach, according to a news release.

Deputies said they found a vehicle in a ditch along 19th Avenue Northeast in Ruskin with two victims, a man and a woman, suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders transported both to a local hospital, where the man died from his injuries. The woman was in stable condition, per HCSO.

Officials said they are actively investigating this incident.