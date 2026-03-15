Tampa officer fires weapon during foot chase; suspect uninjured: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Police officer fired his weapon while chasing a suspect late Saturday night, but the suspect was not hit, according to the department.

Around 11:30 p.m., officials said an officer was conducting an enhanced patrol safety initiative when he spotted two people in an alley off the 400 block of South Howard Avenue who appeared to be involved in narcotics activity.

When the officer tried to make contact, one of the subjects, 24-year-old Marco Fragoso, ran and dropped a small bag of narcotics, according to a news release. The officer chased Fragoso but lost sight of him.

Soon after, the officer found him hiding next to a vehicle in a driveway along the 400 block of South Albany Avenue. The officer saw Fragoso motion toward his waistband and fired one round, police said. Fragoso was not struck and was immediately taken into custody.

Neither the officer nor Fragoso were injured.

Fragoso was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest without violence, TPD said.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol.

The department’s Public Information Office will release additional details as they become available.