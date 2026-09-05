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Former Pasco corporal faces numerous charges including unlawful sexual activity with a minor

The deputy had been with the Pasco Sheriff's Office since 2015.
Pasco deputy arrested for unlawful sexual activity with a minor
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PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A Pasco County deputy has been fired and arrested on multiple charges including unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Sheriff Chris Nocco held a press conference on Friday about the arrest.

He said Donald Valverde was arrested on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation and unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

"I can't provide too many details about the victim, but I will say that the victim is extremely brave," said Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Sheriff Nocco said Valverde worked mainly as a patrol deputy before being transferred to a logistical division.

He started with the agency in 2015.

He said the crimes occurred in Pasco County, but cannot provide details surrounding the victim and circumstances because of state law.

"Unfortunately I can’t get into much detail, but they occurred within Pasco County and we know they occurred over a period of time, not just immediate, a lengthy period of time. The bravery of the victim to come forward, the details that she provided us turned our stomachs. It was absolutely horrendous," said Sheriff Nocco.

Sheriff Nocco said the crimes did not occur while the deputy was on duty.

Tampa Bay 28 is showing the deputy's mug shot because Sheriff Nocco is asking any potential victims to come forward.

"This victim is a true hero because I can imagine if somebody’s that devious and evil to do it to this victim, I suspect that there are other victims out there and I’m begging them to please come forward because we will provide justice for you," said Sheriff Nocco.

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