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Pasco deputies investigating death after man found dead in Spring Hill: PSO

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said the man has been identified, but no additional details have been released.
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Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) deputies are conducting a death investigation after an adult man was found dead in the Spring Hill area, according to a social media post.

PSO said deputies are investigating in the Laura Lee Drive area.

Officials said the man has been identified, but no additional information about the case has been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Pasco County physician reunites with medical team after widowmaker heart attack

A Pasco County internal medicine physician was reunited Tuesday with the medical team who saved her life after she suffered a widowmaker heart attack nearly two years ago.

Physician suffers heart attack at age 44

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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