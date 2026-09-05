Pasco deputies investigating death after man found dead in Spring Hill: PSO

Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) deputies are conducting a death investigation after an adult man was found dead in the Spring Hill area, according to a social media post.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputies are conducting a death investigation in the Laura Lee Dr. area of Springhill. Preliminary information indicates an adult man was located deceased. The deceased has been identified. The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information is… pic.twitter.com/LwoCTLOsgM — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 5, 2026

PSO said deputies are investigating in the Laura Lee Drive area.

Officials said the man has been identified, but no additional information about the case has been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.