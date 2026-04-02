LAND O' LAKES — Learning disabilities can be a barrier for some people trying to find steady work, but a Pasco County nonprofit is helping hundreds enter the workforce each year.

Hope Services provides job training and placement for people facing barriers to employment, including those with disabilities.

WATCH: Hope Services helps people with disabilities find work in Pasco Co. and beyond

Hope Services helps people with disabilities find work in Pasco Co. and beyond

Joey Wechet knows that challenge firsthand. He started as a student in the organization’s culinary program and now teaches others.

“We are making a breakfast bake with croissant rolls," Wechet told Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler from the Hope Services kitchen.

After completing the program, Wechet landed a job at a local food truck. Now he is back in the training center, helping others build the same skills.

“They help me out a lot. Before I found Hope Services, it’s been very difficult finding a job,” said Wechet.

The organization offers a variety of training programs designed to simulate real-world work environments. That includes culinary instruction, construction training, and a room set up like a grocery store where participants can learn to operate a register.

Executive Director David Caldas said the goal is to move clients into meaningful employment.

“Get them out in the workforce. That’s our whole goal is to see our clients working, successful, self-sufficient. As self-sufficient as they can be.”

Caldas said Hope Services placed more than 600 people in jobs last year.

Ella Porter said she has faced learning disabilities throughout her life, but found a path forward through the program. She now works at a state park and has started her own veterans outreach initiative.

She said the support she received helped shape her future.

“They knew how important it was for me to work with veterans with PTSD because I work in the mental health field. I’m getting my master's in social work. They opened that door for me to be like this is what I want to do.”

Hope Services is looking to expand, with plans to open another training center in the Hudson and Spring Hill area to reach more people in need of employment support.

The nonprofit is also hosting its fifth annual “Dance Your Dream” event on April 18, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Wesley Chapel District Park, 7727 Boyette Road in Wesley Chapel.

The free event is open to people with disabilities ages 14 and older and will include music, dancing, raffles, and a silent auction, with meals and refreshments provided by Chick-fil-A. Attendees are encouraged to wear formal party attire.

More information is available at hopegetsjobs.org or by calling 813-907-3731.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.