Pasco County Sheriff's Office searching for missing endangered woman last seen in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 42-year-old woman last seen in New Port Richey Friday afternoon.

Officials said Julie Schrock was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the Plathe Road area.

Schrock is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 230 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a light colored shirt and faded light colored pajamas when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Pasco Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or provide tips at PascoSheriff.com/tips.