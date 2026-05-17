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Pasco County Sheriff's Office searching for missing endangered woman last seen in New Port Richey

Pasco County Sheriff's Office searching for missing endangered woman last seen in New Port Richey
Pasco County Sheriff's Office
Pasco County Sheriff's Office searching for missing endangered woman last seen in New Port Richey
Posted

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered 42-year-old woman last seen in New Port Richey Friday afternoon.

Officials said Julie Schrock was last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the Plathe Road area.

Schrock is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, about 230 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a light colored shirt and faded light colored pajamas when she was last seen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the Pasco Sheriff’s non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or provide tips at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

Fired Hillsborough major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in his patrol vehicle

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Fired HCSO major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in vehicle

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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