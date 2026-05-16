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Palm Harbor woman struck, killed by Jeep in Pasco County: FHP

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PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old Palm Harbor woman died Friday afternoon after being struck by a Jeep Wrangler in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Troopers said a 45-year-old New Port Richey woman was driving the Jeep northbound on Epiphany Way near Tryfon Boulevard around 2 p.m. when she collided with the pedestrian, who was walking westbound.

The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The crash remains under investigation.

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Fired HCSO major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in vehicle

Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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