Palm Harbor woman struck, killed by Jeep in Pasco County: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 68-year-old Palm Harbor woman died Friday afternoon after being struck by a Jeep Wrangler in Pasco County, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Troopers said a 45-year-old New Port Richey woman was driving the Jeep northbound on Epiphany Way near Tryfon Boulevard around 2 p.m. when she collided with the pedestrian, who was walking westbound.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.
The crash remains under investigation.
Fired Hillsborough major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in his patrol vehicle
Major Troy Morgan, who oversaw DUI enforcement for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, blew a 0.125 and 0.143 on a breathalyzer test after reporting for duty.