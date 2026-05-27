Highlands detective catches suspected peeping Tom in act at Sebring Goodwill

SEBRING, Fla. — A Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detective caught a suspected peeping Tom in the act in a changing room at a Sebring Goodwill store Monday afternoon, the department announced in a release.

The sheriff’s office said the detective was trying on clothes around 4 p.m. when she saw a cell phone poking over the top of the wall inside the fitting room.

She immediately left the stall and confronted 22-year-old Jacob Tyler Adkins, detaining him until a Sebring Police Department officer arrived.

Investigators said Adkins had recorded multiple videos of different women in changing rooms and was wearing shoplifted underwear when confronted.

Adkins was arrested and charged with attempted video voyeurism, using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, and petit theft.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.