Citrus County commissioners discuss school zone cameras to catch speeders

INVERNESS, Fla. — Citrus County commissioners discussed adding cameras to school zones to catch speeders.

The idea would follow a Florida law that allows cities and counties to use automated speed cameras in school zones.

Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent gave a presentation to commissioners.

"This topic is something we've kicked around for really since I first took office and actually started this prior to me taking office when I was the chief at the school district," he told commissioners on Tuesday.

Nine schools are concerned about camera enforcement. Those schools include: Forest Ridge Elementary, Central Ridge, Citrus Springs Middle, Citrus Springs Elementary, Homosassa Elementary, Hernando Elementary, Floral City Elementary, Rock Crusher Elementary, and Pope John Paul Catholic.

If the program is approved, drivers caught going more than 10mph over the posted school zone speed limit could face a $100 citation.

"This goal of this program is to create safer school zones. It’s not about collecting data and intelligence on people," said Sheriff Vincent.

Our I-Team's Katie LaGrone has done several stories about confusion over the cameras. She's listened to people's concerns.

As Tampa Bay 28 reported previously, the school zone camera programs have been suspended in Manatee County and the City of Palm Bay due to concerns that drivers were being unfairly cited.

Commissioners would have to approve an ordinance after a public hearing, then select a vendor. Commissioners would also have to start a public awareness campaign, install signage, and start a 30-day warning campaign before citations could be issued.

County commissioners did not vote on the program on Tuesday.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.