Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 26

News Tonight May 26
WFTS
News Tonight May 26
Posted

Florida's state budget includes $50 million for Hillsborough College tied to the Rays stadium, volunteers help man clear land as he faces jail time and storms continue to pop up around the Tampa Bay area this evening Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has more on what to expect for the rest of the week.

Top Headlines

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain chances continue through the evening hours tonight.

Thunderstorms pop up around Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for May 26 from Tampa Bay 28:

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | May 26 8 p.m.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.