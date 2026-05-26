News Tonight - Top Headlines and Weather for May 26

Florida's state budget includes $50 million for Hillsborough College tied to the Rays stadium, volunteers help man clear land as he faces jail time and storms continue to pop up around the Tampa Bay area this evening Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips has more on what to expect for the rest of the week.

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The proposed state budget includes $50 million for Hillsborough College campus improvements tied to the Tampa Bay Rays’ push for a new $2.3 billion indoor stadium on land now used by the college’s Dale Mabry campus. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Forrest Saunders on where lawmakers stand on the deal. Tampa Bay Rays

Volunteers in Port Richey are working to help a man clear a debris-filled property as he faces possible jail time for failing to comply with court orders. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler talked to the owner who turned to social media to help find people to clear the lot. Volunteers help Port Richey man clean property as he faces possible jail time

Florida legislators have negotiated a deal to expand New College of Florida by transferring USF Sarasota-Manatee land to the college.



From 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, the entrance ramp will close to allow construction workers to repave the part of I-275 from Willow Avenue to Green Street.

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast

Tampa Bay 28 Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips says rain chances continue through the evening hours tonight.

Thunderstorms pop up around Tampa Bay area

WATCH - Denis Phillips Live is streaming every weekday starting at 7:30 p.m.

More of the top stories for May 26 from Tampa Bay 28: