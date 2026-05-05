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Inmate dies in Pasco County jail less than 6 weeks after being booked

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PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 30-year-old woman incarcerated at Pasco County Detention Center was found unresponsive on April 23, less than six weeks after she was booked into the jail (March 23).

The Pasco Sheriff's Office is now investigating the death of Allison Pantle. 

We learned about her death after a family member contacted I-Team Investigator Kylie McGivern.

The sheriff's office tells us, "preliminary information indicates no trauma occurred and foul play is not suspected." 

The cause of death is pending from the medical examiner's office.  The investigation is ongoing. 

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Latest Pasco County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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