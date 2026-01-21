Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hit-and-run suspect search underway after motorcycle crash in Arcadia: FHP

(Source: Raycom Media)
DESOTO CO., Fla. — A pickup truck collided with a motorcycle on SE Airport Road, and the pickup truck drove off from the scene Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The motorcyclist was traveling north on SE Airport Road in Arcadia, approaching SE Airport Estates Street, when the pickup truck, heading west, approached the intersection with a stop sign.

According to FHP, the pickup truck turned left in front of the motorcycle, and the left front of the pickup truck collided with the motorcycle.

The truck left the scene, and the motorcyclist suffered a serious injury, FHP said.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

