Hit-and-run suspect's pickup truck located in Arcadia after crash: FHP

DESOTO CO., Fla. — State Troopers have located the suspected Ford F150 involved in a hit-and-run that injured a motorcyclist in Arcadia.

According to FHP, the suspected pickup truck was located at the DeSoto Motel on Jan. 29 and impounded.

Officials will conduct a forensic examination and continue to search for the suspected driver.

A pickup truck collided with a motorcycle on SE Airport Road, and the pickup truck drove off from the scene Wednesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The motorcyclist was traveling north on SE Airport Road in Arcadia, approaching SE Airport Estates Street, when the pickup truck, heading west, approached the intersection with a stop sign.

According to FHP, the pickup truck turned left in front of the motorcycle, and the left front of the pickup truck collided with the motorcycle.

The truck left the scene, and the motorcyclist suffered a serious injury, FHP said.

The motorcyclist was hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.