Residents advised to stay inside due to brush fire in Spring Hill: HCSO

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is on the scene of a brush fire in the area of Bayridge Court and Carissa Court in Spring Hill.

Officials are providing protection for a few homes and are asking residents to stay inside.

There is no evacuation order in place, HCSO said.

The Florida Forest Service is also on the scene to assist with containment.

