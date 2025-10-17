Katt Williams bringing tour to Tampa in 2026

TAMPA, Fla. — Katt Williams announced his tour, The Golden Age Tour, will make a stop at Benchmark International Arena in March 2026.

Following the success of his Heaven on Earth Tour in 2025, Williams is going back on tour with all new material. He'll visit 25 cities, including Tampa, with a show on Friday, March 27 at 8 p.m.

Presale begins on Monday, Oct. 20, at 10 a.m. and general sale begins on Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 10 a.m. Visit Ticketmaster's website to purchase tickets.