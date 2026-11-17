AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Auburndale is drafting a moratorium on future data center projects, but the potential pause would not apply to the controversial development planned for two warehouses along Pace Road.

Watch report from Chad Mills:

Auburndale to consider data center pause, but controversial project can move forward

City Manager Jeffrey Brown said city staff is working on the proposal to give Auburndale time to establish “better standards” for future data center developments. The moratorium would likely last one year.

The Hillwood Development Company project would be exempt because the property is already zoned to allow a data center.

The city expects the proposal to come before commissioners for a first reading at the second meeting in December, followed by a possible final vote at the first meeting in January. The public will have an opportunity to comment during both occasions.

Meanwhile, the city is continuing its permitting process with Hillwood and negotiating a separate development agreement that would establish guardrails for the project. Brown said that agreement will likely require a commission vote sometime in the first quarter of 2027.

A packed City Hall and calls for a moratorium

The announcement comes as opposition to the proposed data center continues to draw large crowds in Auburndale.

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Monday evening, at the first City Commission meeting since the public learned of the project, both the commission chamber and the waiting area outside reached capacity about 30 minutes before the meeting began. Dozens of people were left outside, some waiting in the rain, for a chance to speak.

The proposed project would convert two existing warehouse buildings along Pace Road into a data center near Florida Polytechnic University.

People who spoke raised concerns about electricity demand, water use, noise, and the project's potential impact on nearby homes and schools. A recurring demand was for the city to enact a moratorium on data center development.

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David Madison stood outside City Hall holding a sign opposing the project. He said he believes the development could disrupt the surrounding neighborhood and lower property values.

Inside the meeting, Laura Van Amburgh challenged commissioners to protect the community.

"You were all voted here to be the watchers and to safeguard our communities from things like this," she told the commission.

Van Amburgh and others said a moratorium would be a good place to start.

Fishback brings survey results to commissioners

Former Republican gubernatorial candidate James Fishback also addressed the commission and urged city leaders to listen to the opposition and reconsider allowing the project to proceed.

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Fishback presented results from a text-message survey his staff conducted among registered Auburndale voters. The survey was sent to 13,057 unique cell phone numbers associated with registered voters and received 1,445 valid responses. Of those responses, 86.7% opposed the proposed data center. The survey was conducted by text message, and the results reflect people who chose to respond.

During his comments to the commission, Fishback argued that the city was relying on zoning approved three years ago for a different development plan, even though the current proposal is for a data center.

He compared the change to someone asking the city’s permission to install a small poolside water slide and building a full-fledged water park instead.

“If I said I wanted to build a small generator and built a nuclear power plant, you would say, ‘Hell no.’ If I said I wanted to have two chickens, and I raised a poultry facility, you would say, ‘Hell no,’” Fishback said. “The people of Auburndale are saying ‘hell no’ to this data center.”

He also pointed to the project's potential electricity demand and said the full buildout could require 700 megawatts of power. Fishback questioned what that demand could mean for the electric grid and the people who live in a city of roughly 22,000.

"This is not about Republican or Democrat. This is not about left versus right," Fishback said. "This here tonight is about right versus wrong."

Fishback also cited a statement from Governor-elect Byron Donalds, who wrote last week that communities should not be forced to accept data centers they oppose.

Why the Hillwood project can move forward

The debate over the project has centered in part on a decision made before Hillwood proposed building a data center at the site.

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The property was annexed into Auburndale in December 2022. A year later, commissioners approved a change to its future land-use designation and rezoned it as an Industrial Planned Unit Development.

The original development plan included research and development buildings, an e-commerce and logistics building, and other commercial uses. After revisions, the approved zoning allowed uses including research and development, light manufacturing, health technology, and information sciences.

The city says that zoning allows the property to be used as a data center.

That does not mean the project has cleared every hurdle. City staff received an application Nov. 4 for the interior retrofit of the two buildings. Permitting and reviews by outside agencies are still underway.

Hillwood says the project will limit water use and pay for its power

Hillwood has defended the proposal, saying it was designed to address concerns about the environmental impact of data centers.

The company estimates the facility will use approximately 4,665 gallons of water per day for both buildings. It plans to use a closed-loop cooling system that recirculates water rather than continuously drawing in new water to cool the computer systems.

The developer says that amount is lower than the water use anticipated for the site's previous warehouse development.

The Southwest Florida Water Management District has said an Environmental Resource Permit would not be required if the project uses the existing buildings and no other site changes are made. However, an existing Water Use Permit would need to be modified to reflect data center operations, which is subject to approval by the district's Governing Board.

Electricity is another major point of concern.

Hillwood estimates the first phase will require approximately 350 megawatts of electricity, with the full buildout potentially reaching 700 megawatts. Tampa Electric Company is expected to supply the power.

The developer says it will pay the costs associated with generating and delivering electricity to the facility, which is consistent with a new state law.

Hillwood has also said noise at the property line will be lower than what would be expected from the site's previous truck distribution use.

The company projects approximately 300 permanent jobs and as many as 1,300 construction jobs at peak activity. It also estimates billions of dollars in economic and tax benefits over 15 years.

A separate agreement could set conditions for Hillwood

While the proposed moratorium and the rules that might be created during the pause would apply to future data center projects, Auburndale is still working through the details of the Hillwood development.

Brown said the city is negotiating a development agreement with the company that would establish guardrails for the project. That agreement is expected to come before the City Commission for a vote, likely during the first quarter of 2027.