WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFTS) — Students at John Snively Elementary are getting free eye exams and prescription glasses as part of an effort to make sure vision problems do not become a barrier to learning.

For children struggling to see the board or read a book, clear vision can make a significant difference in the classroom.

“So if they can’t see the letters they’re reading, they can’t do their letter sounds, letter blends, are they saying the right words? Then it affects their comprehension," said Snively Elementary Principal Sarah Miranda.

WATCH: Nonprofit provides Florida elementary students free eye exams and glasses

Nonprofit provides Florida elementary students free eye exams and glasses

But for some families, getting a routine eye exam or a pair of glasses can be difficult.

VSP Eyes of Hope brought its mobile clinic directly to Snively Elementary in Winter Haven, providing free eye exams to students who may not otherwise have access to vision care.

“We provide free eye exams and glasses to individuals in need, who don’t have vision insurance, who don’t have access to an eye doctor’s office,” said Rhonda Wilson, a VSP site leader. “Many times it’s just the transportation aspect of it.”

Routine eye exams can help identify vision problems early, including issues children may not realize they have.

“They don’t even know that they’re not seeing well, so we don’t even know that was a barrier to their instructional needs. So for them to be able to get that opportunity to participate and feel like they're alongside their peers at the same level will be life-changing for them,” Miranda said.

Students who needed prescription glasses were able to have them made on the spot inside VSP’s mobile clinic.

Miranda said correcting vision problems can help students feel more confident and participate alongside their classmates.

“It can increase their literacy to be able to feel success in the classroom and to have that confidence instilled in them when they’re participating in class,” she said.

The effort also focused on literacy outside the classroom.

Bess the Book Bus provided students with books to take home, combining access to vision care with access to reading materials.

The goal is to help ensure students have the tools they need to see clearly, read and succeed in school.



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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.