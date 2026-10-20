Florida Poly Police becomes first agency in U.S. to use electric flying vehicle

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida Polytechnic University is making history with a nearly $150,000 electric flying vehicle that could help police officers respond to emergencies while giving students hands-on experience with emerging aviation technology.

The aircraft, called Astro, is an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. Florida Poly says its University Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in the country to incorporate this type of aircraft into its operations.

Police Chief Aaron Murray said the technology reflects how quickly law enforcement tools can evolve.

“When I first started, we were still writing reports,” Murray said. “They were just implementing computers so we were happy that we got to type reports instead of writing reports but, as you know, technology when it becomes available, it rapidly progresses.”

Murray said Astro could be a game changer when every second counts.

"This is mission-specific. If somebody is missing from our campus or in our local area, if a plane goes down or somebody is lost and they can’t be found within these thousands of acres of rural land, this is an incredible tool for us to find them quickly," Murray said.

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Unlike a drone, which can provide an aerial view of an emergency, Astro can carry a first responder to the scene, Murray said.

The aircraft is also expected to serve as a hands-on learning platform for Florida Poly students and faculty.

Dr. Matt Bohm, chair of the university’s Mechanical, Industrial and Aerospace Engineering Department, said students are already helping modify the aircraft and develop a virtual model to simulate its operation. They will also use real-world flight data to study its performance and identify potential improvements.

“We have mechanical engineering students that want to figure out what the stresses and strains are in those carbon fiber members, which are lightweight already, but if we can make those 50% lighter or 20% lighter, that’s extra flight time,” Bohm said.

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For students, the project could also provide valuable experience as they prepare to enter the aerospace industry.

Rapha Gerard, a senior mechanical engineering major, said hands-on experience with electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft could help graduates stand out to employers as the technology develops.

“Companies in the aerospace sector are going to start implementing that, and if they see a student has already hands-on experience with that, they will be incredibly excited to talk to that student,” Gerard said.

Florida Poly said it is in the final stages of obtaining approval from the Federal Aviation Administration to use Astro in police operations. The university plans to begin incorporating the aircraft more into public safety operations around December.



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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.