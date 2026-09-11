HAINES CITY, Fla. — Twenty-five years after the September 11 terrorist attacks, the memories of that day remain vivid for Sasha Estevez.

Estevez was in New York City on the morning of September 11, 2001, walking through the World Trade Center on her way to work when the first plane hit.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Haines City 9/11 survivor shares her story

“At first, we just all stood there … looking up, wondering what was happening,” Estevez recalled. “It wasn’t until the second plane hit the tower that we realized what was going on.”

What followed was a desperate fight to survive.

As the World Trade Center came under attack, Estevez ran for safety. She says her first thoughts were of her family and her son, but she couldn't reach anyone.

“My phone had no signal, I couldn’t reach anyone,” she said. “And so I was on my own and I had to run, run to stay alive.”

WATCH: Haines City 9/11 survivor shares her story 25 years after attacks

Haines City 9/11 survivor shares her story

The sights and sounds of that morning have stayed with her for 25 years.

“One of the most difficult situations was the sound of the bodies dropping from the buildings. We had no idea what the sound was. We thought it was just debris falling until we actually saw a body on its way down," she said.

Now living in Haines City, Estevez is using her experience to help ensure the sacrifices of September 11 are not forgotten.

She helped organize Haines City's Patriot Day remembrance ceremony Friday, marking the 25th anniversary of the attacks.

The ceremony honored the nearly 3,000 people who were killed on September 11, as well as the first responders and others who ran toward danger to help those in need.

“It pays homage to those that sacrificed their lives and those that didn't know that that day would ultimately be their last day here,” said Haines City Mayor Vernel Smith.

For Estevez, keeping the memory alive is about more than looking back.

She hopes events like Friday's ceremony will help younger generations understand the significance of September 11 and the sacrifices made that day.

“Hold these type of events so that we can remind everyone the sacrifices that are made, and what’s really important in life,” Estevez said.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.