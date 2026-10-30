Polk County undercover operation leads to 281 arrests targeting human trafficking, child predators

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A seven-day undercover operation led by the Polk County Sheriff's Office resulted in 281 arrests targeting human trafficking and child sexual predators, including a youth sports coach, theme park employees and an Orange County deputy sheriff.

The joint-agency investigation, called "Polk Around and Find Out II," involved local, state and federal law enforcement agencies conducting two undercover operations simultaneously.

Sheriff Grady Judd said investigators focused on identifying people looking to exploit children and vulnerable individuals.

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Polk County undercover operation leads to 281 arrests targeting human trafficking

"The focus here is to go out into the underworld and look for those that want to prey upon our folks, our community," Judd said.

Of the 281 arrests, 31 involved suspected child sexual predators accused of communicating online with people they believed were children or their guardians and attempting to meet them for unlawful sexual activity.

Seventeen of those suspects told detectives they worked at local theme parks or resorts, including Disney World and Universal Studios. One was a head coach for a youth football and cheerleading program in Davenport.

"Why do they work there? Well, that's where the children are. They want to be near children," Judd said.

In one case, investigators arrested a 24-year-old Clermont man who told detectives he previously worked as a character performer at Disney World. According to the sheriff's office, detectives found two backpacks containing diapers and other items in his possession. He was accused of communicating with an undercover detective posing as the guardian of a 13-year-old boy and attempting to arrange a sexual encounter.

“He had two backpacks full of diapers. He wanted to wear diapers. He wanted to put diapers on the children and he wanted to do all kinds of nasty stuff," Judd said.

The investigation also resulted in 239 arrests connected to prostitution-related offenses. Among those arrested was Eric Raymond, an Orange County deputy sheriff who was assigned as a school resource deputy at Independence Elementary School. Investigators say Raymond responded to an undercover online advertisement and agreed to pay for sex.

Beyond the arrests, investigators identified 11 human trafficking victims during the operation.

One More Child's anti-trafficking supervisor, Stacie Ham, was embedded with detectives throughout the investigation to help identify potential victims and connect them with resources.

Ham, who is a survivor of human trafficking herself, said helping victims requires more than identifying their circumstances. It means providing continued support as they work to rebuild their lives.

"Walk alongside these survivors, if they’re going through court processes, if they’re going through the legal system. If they’re navigating needs, they need themselves, for their kids. They’re helping them get jobs, apply for housing," said Ham.

The nonprofit worked alongside detectives and the Florida Department of Children and Families to screen people who traveled to meet undercover officers for signs of trafficking or exploitation. Those individuals were offered services.

The investigation involved the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the Florida Attorney General's Office of Statewide Prosecution, the Florida Department of Financial Services, the 10th Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office and numerous local law enforcement agencies.



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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.