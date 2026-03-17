LIST: Cold weather shelters open in the Tampa Bay area

Temperatures have dropped in the Tampa Bay area. And while they aren't expected to stay long, the cold can be harsh for those seeking shelter. Here is a list of cold-weather shelters available. This list will be updated as more counties release information.

Pasco County

No information at this time.

Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County cold weather shelters will be open on Tuesday, March 17, starting at 6 p.m.

Hyde Park United Methodist Church: 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606



Tampa Bay Mission of Hope: 110 S. Parsons Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511



Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park: 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606



The Portico: 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Manatee County

No information at this time.

Pinellas County

No information at this time.

Citrus County

Citrus County Cold Weather Shelter open Tuesday, March 17.



Nature Coast Church: 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa

Free transportation is available through Citrus County Transit.

Call 352-234-3099 or click here for more info

Sarasota County

No information at this time.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.