LIST: Cold weather shelters open in the Tampa Bay area

Temperatures have dropped in the Tampa Bay area. And while they aren't expected to stay long, the cold can be harsh for those seeking shelter. Here is a list of cold-weather shelters available. This list will be updated as more counties release information.
Pasco County
No information at this time.
Hillsborough County
Hillsborough County cold weather shelters will be open on Tuesday, March 17, starting at 6 p.m.
- Hyde Park United Methodist Church: 500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
- Tampa Bay Mission of Hope: 110 S. Parsons Blvd., Brandon, FL 33511
- Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park: 107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
- The Portico: 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
Manatee County
No information at this time.
Pinellas County
No information at this time.
Citrus County
Citrus County Cold Weather Shelter open Tuesday, March 17.
- Nature Coast Church: 5113 S. Suncoast Blvd., Homosassa
- Free transportation is available through Citrus County Transit.
- Call 352-234-3099 or click here for more info
Sarasota County
No information at this time.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
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