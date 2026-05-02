Man arrested after search, deputies seize drugs, guns, cash: HCSO

RUSKIN, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Gang Unit detectives executed a Ruskin search warrant that led to the arrest of a man Friday.
Brian Clavel, 24, a known member of the Latin Kings, was taken into custody and faces several felony charges, including trafficking in cocaine, according to HCSO.
Officials say the search led to the discovery of cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, multiple firearms and $10,000 in cash.
Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 students killed
A University of South Florida student has launched a petition calling for safety reforms at Avalon Heights apartments in Tampa following the deaths of two USF doctoral students, Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy.
Petition calls for safety overhaul at Avalon Heights after 2 USF doctoral students were killed