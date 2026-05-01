Former Temple Terrace police officer remains in jail after court hearing

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A former Temple Terrace police officer will be held without bond after his arrest in connection with a fatal crash involving a 6-year-old girl.

Officer Zachary Mason Krug was arrested on April 30. He was charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving involving serious bodily injury.

Dash camera footage from Temple Terrace police revealed Officer Krug was traveling at a speed of 104 MPH in a 50 MPH zone in his patrol vehicle, just seconds before the fatal crash, in which a 6-year-old died, and an 8-year-old was hospitalized.

Krug was terminated from employment by Temple Terrace Police.

Krug appeared in court on May 1 in a wheelchair and a leg cast. His defense attorney said Krug had a doctor's appointment on Monday, but the judge ordered him to remain in jail after the state filed a motion for pretrial detention.

Florida Highway Patrol

Krug's next court hearing is scheduled for May 5 at 9 a.m.



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