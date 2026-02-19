Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LIST: Cold weather shelters to open in the Tampa Bay area

Temperatures are expected to drop across the Tampa Bay area next week. Here is a list of cold-weather shelters available. This list will be updated as more counties release information.

Pasco County

Pasco County cold weather shelters will be open on Monday, Feb. 23, and Tuesday, Feb. 24.

  • Shady Hills Mission Chapel: 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill
    Call 727-856-2948 for more info
  • First Nazarene Church of Zephyrhills: 6151 12th Street, Zephyrhills
    Call 615-483-4356 for more info
  • Both shelters open from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. each day

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

