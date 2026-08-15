HUDSON, Fla. — A 10-year-old Pasco County boy who was struck by two vehicles in June has been transferred to a skilled nursing facility in Broward County.

Jackie Almeida said her son, Asher Thompson, left St. Joseph's Children's Hospital in Tampa on Monday.

WATCH: Pasco County 10-year-old struck by 2 vehicles transferred to skilled nursing facility

Pasco County 10-year-old struck by 2 vehicles transferred to skilled nursing facility

He has made remarkable progress since the crash in June, she said.

"It went from like being terrified that he’s not going to make it and what was going to be left of him and then just watching him pull through and overcome all the things that the doctor said that he would never do. It has been amazing," she said.

The crash happened on Friday, June 12, on State Road 52 near Victory Road in Hudson.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 10-year-old was riding a bicycle and attempted to cross the highway. Troopers said he entered the path of a vehicle and was thrown into the path of a pickup truck. He was struck a second time.

She said her son suffered a traumatic brain injury. Almeida said her son must relearn to walk and talk.

"For the first few weeks, the doctors are just coming in. I mean, he’s still doing physical therapy and all that stuff they’re going to be fitting him for a wheelchair on Monday," said Almeida.

She said the next step is for doctors to try and wean him off of a trach.

"It could take up to a year for your brain to fully recover, but everybody is different. He could take a year, or in six months he could be doing all the things. It just depends on him, his recovery, and how his brain is handling it, you know," she said.

A GoFundMe page continues to raise donations for Asher's ongoing recovery. She continues to ask for prayers.

"I totally believe God is the only reason why we got this far, and everybody’s prayers and love and support, like they’ve just carried us through this whole thing," she said.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.