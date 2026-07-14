Loved ones remember Pasco County man killed after tree falls on home

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Pasco County family is grieving a devastating loss after a tree crashed onto a home on Monday.

The incident happened on Monday, June 6, around 4:00 p.m.

Mark Godsey, 64, was killed after a tree fell onto his home on Brisk Drive in Zephyrhills.

"He was getting ready for work and making his lunch, we think, when this happened, and it came down mainly through the kitchen, living room, and dining room area," said Brigitte Lengel, Mark's niece.

Brigitte Lengel, Mark's niece, said her family is devastated.

"He loved everybody that he came across, people that have met him even for brief times can vouch for just how loving and caring, energetic and just a great person to be around," said Lengel.

Brigitte Lengel

Tampa Bay 28 visited the neighborhood and spoke to neighbors on Monday. Since then, the community has come together to help Mark's family.

He leaves behind his wife, Terri Godsey, and their grown son.

Cody Ducan with Cody's Tree and Debris organized efforts to remove the tree for free. He said numerous companies helped him, including Gulf Coast Cranes, S & R Crane Service, Dillon Harris with Grind It, Heavy Wood Tree Removal, JNL Land Management, Hardrock Landscape Services, Williams Land Restoration, CM Tree Service, and Rescue Roofing of Tampa.

"Community support has been a beautiful Godsend to our family because, you know, the tree alone would have been over $12,000 with the equipment and the manpower to get it removed and working with Cody Duncan in his tree service and his resources of all these other companies, I can’t even begin to let them know like what a great burden that they’ve removed from this process that we’re going through as a family," said Lengel.

A GoFundMe page is helping the family with funeral expenses and living expenses. The home is a total loss.

"They were a paycheck-to-paycheck family, you know, retired, working little part-time jobs," said Lengel.

Lengel said she will remember her uncle as kind, caring, energetic and fun to be around.

"Just the sheer comfort of being in his presence and you know, that was basically my aunt's high school sweetheart. They've been married as long as I've been alive and it's just a tragedy," said Lengel.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.