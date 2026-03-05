Man arrested for Avon Park Christmas Parade shooting that left teen in critical condition: HCSO

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies announced Thursday the arrest of a man suspected in the Avon Park Christmas Parade shooting that left a 16-year-old individual in critical condition.

Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said deputies arrested 19-year-old Joseph Devon White and charged him with first-degree attempted homicide in connection with the shooting that occurred the night of the parade on Dec. 1, 2025.

According to HCSO, the "shooting was not related to a brawl that took place during the parade."

White faces additional charges improper exhibition of a firearm and firing a weapon in public for the shooting. He also faces two counts of grand theft auto for his involvement in two car thefts from the Sun 'n Lake of Sebring community on Feb. 25.

HCSO said White has additional charges related to the vehicle theft investigation that include: two counts of selling drugs, possession of drug equipment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The investigations White is tied to is ongoing.

HCSO urges anyone with information to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.