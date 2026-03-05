Man convicted 8 times arrested in Tampa gang investigation: HCSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said a man convicted eight times was arrested following an investigation into the Young Godz gang in the Grant Park area.

Detectives with HCSO’s Gang Unit identified 29-year-old Lavardis Howard as the primary suspect during the ongoing investigation, per the report.

Deputies said Howard, who was released from Florida State Prison in October 2025, was involved in a domestic incident on Feb. 19, where detectives obtained an arrest warrant.

HCSO said Gang Unit detectives then served a search warrant at Howard’s residence in Tampa on Feb. 24.

According to the report, detectives found two pistols, one of which was reported stolen out of Tampa, approximately two pounds of marijuana, multiple boxes of ammunition, mushrooms and marijuana wax during the search.

After the search, deputies said a second arrest warrant was obtained and Howard was located and arrested on Feb. 27.

HCSO said Howard is facing several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of drugs with intent to sell or deliver, and other drug-related offenses involving cannabis, cocaine and paraphernalia.

This is an ongoing investigation, per the report.