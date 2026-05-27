Man killed in Highlands County crash after vehicle bursts into flames: FHP

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FLA. — A man was killed in a head-on crash in Highlands County on Tuesday after the vehicle burst into flames, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the male driver was in a Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling west on U.S. Highway 98, east of Dougherty Road at about 6:49 p.m.

He then entered the eastbound lane to pass westbound traffic, the report stated.

A second vehicle, a Dodge Ram pickup truck, driven by a 67-year-old Deerfield Beach resident, was traveling eastbound and veered onto the shoulder to avoid the Frontier.

The Frontier also veered onto the shoulder, and both vehicles hit head-on.

Both vehicles also then overturned and burst into flames, the report stated. The driver of the Frontier died at the scene. Positive identification is pending.

The Deerfield Beach man suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.