Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Man shot to death in Tampa; investigation underway: HCSO

fatal shooting in Tampa HCSO May 27
HCSO
fatal shooting in Tampa HCSO May 27
Posted
and last updated

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has launched an investigation into the shooting death of a man in Tampa.

HCSO's 911 center received a call about a shooting at a home in the 800 block of Justice Drive just after 5:15 a.m. on May 27.

Responding deputies found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound at the home.

No arrests have been made at this time, but everyone involved is accounted for, according to HCSO.

Father of deputy killed in murder-suicide and abuse survivor unite to fight officer-perpetrated violence

Four years after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy Abigail Bieber was shot and killed by her boyfriend, Daniel Leyden — a fellow law enforcement officer — her father, Bruce Bieber, and a woman who survived abuse at the hands of the same man, Chynna Ratner, are now working together to prevent officer-perpetrated domestic violence.

Father and survivor partner to fight officer domestic violence

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.