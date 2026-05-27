Man shot to death in Tampa; investigation underway: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has launched an investigation into the shooting death of a man in Tampa.

HCSO's 911 center received a call about a shooting at a home in the 800 block of Justice Drive just after 5:15 a.m. on May 27.

Responding deputies found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound at the home.

No arrests have been made at this time, but everyone involved is accounted for, according to HCSO.