Man shot to death in Tampa; investigation underway: HCSO

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has launched an investigation into the shooting death of a man in Tampa.
HCSO's 911 center received a call about a shooting at a home in the 800 block of Justice Drive just after 5:15 a.m. on May 27.
Responding deputies found a man dead with an apparent gunshot wound at the home.
No arrests have been made at this time, but everyone involved is accounted for, according to HCSO.
Father of deputy killed in murder-suicide and abuse survivor unite to fight officer-perpetrated violence
Four years after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy Abigail Bieber was shot and killed by her boyfriend, Daniel Leyden — a fellow law enforcement officer — her father, Bruce Bieber, and a woman who survived abuse at the hands of the same man, Chynna Ratner, are now working together to prevent officer-perpetrated domestic violence.