Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Student Loan Caps

Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises students to carefully review borrowing limits, compare program costs and understand private loan terms before taking on additional debt.
Susan Solves It: Student Loan Caps
School generic
Posted
  • New federal student loan borrowing caps could force some graduate students to seek private loans or reconsider school costs.

  • Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises students to carefully review borrowing limits, compare program costs, and understand private loan terms before taking on additional debt.


Share Your Story with Susan

Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
Share your story or tip with Susan El Khoury

.

Father of deputy killed in murder-suicide and abuse survivor unite to fight officer-perpetrated violence

Four years after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy Abigail Bieber was shot and killed by her boyfriend, Daniel Leyden — a fellow law enforcement officer — her father, Bruce Bieber, and a woman who survived abuse at the hands of the same man, Chynna Ratner, are now working together to prevent officer-perpetrated domestic violence.

Father and survivor partner to fight officer domestic violence

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.