Susan Solves It: Student Loan Caps

- New federal student loan borrowing caps could force some graduate students to seek private loans or reconsider school costs.
Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises students to carefully review borrowing limits, compare program costs, and understand private loan terms before taking on additional debt.
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Consumer Investigator Susan El Khoury is here to advocate for you. From crimes targeting consumers to tips and tricks to help you save money, Susan works to help solve the day-to-day issues. Reach out to Susan with any problems you need help solving.
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Father of deputy killed in murder-suicide and abuse survivor unite to fight officer-perpetrated violence
Four years after Hillsborough County Sheriff's Deputy Abigail Bieber was shot and killed by her boyfriend, Daniel Leyden — a fellow law enforcement officer — her father, Bruce Bieber, and a woman who survived abuse at the hands of the same man, Chynna Ratner, are now working together to prevent officer-perpetrated domestic violence.
Father and survivor partner to fight officer domestic violence