Deputy rescues kitten from Bayside Bridge in Pinellas County: PCSO

A Pinellas County deputy rescued a kitten found alone in the emergency lane on the southbound side of the Bayside Bridge Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a driver spotted the kitten and called authorities after determining it was unsafe to stop. Deputies from the Marine Unit responded and took the animal to BluePearl for care.

Officials said they do not know how the kitten ended up on the nearly three-mile bridge over open water. Abandoning an animal in a public place is a first-degree misdemeanor in Florida, punishable by up to a year in jail, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.

Pinellas County Animal Services and local organizations such as SPCA Tampa Bay and the Humane Society of Pinellas offer surrender and rehoming programs for owners who can no longer care for pets.