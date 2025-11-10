Metropolitan Ministries holiday tents open to serve families in need in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries Holiday Tents are back open to serve families in the Tampa Bay area who are seeking food assistance this holiday season.

More than 30,000 families in need are expected to seek assistance through this annual program. Metro Ministries operates four tents in the Tampa Bay area in neighborhoods with the highest need. The main Holiday Tent hub is in West Tampa on Rome Ave.

Metro Ministries also has tents in West Pasco at Generations Christian Church in Trinity and East Pasco at the Metropolitan Ministries in Dade City.

New this year, a Pinellas County tent will open at Holy Cross Catholic Church in St. Petersburg.

With help from over 30 community partners and thousands of volunteers from around the Tampa Bay area, the hope is to help families this Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Metropolitan Ministries said the need has increased by 296% compared to last year. They have gone from serving an average of 193 families per week to 764.

Metropolitan Ministries said thanks to a $25,000 donation from the Tampa Bay Lightning and Benchmark International, they will be able to add 3,000 additional registrations for families this holiday season.

To donate to Metropolitan Ministries, click here.

To volunteer to help at any of their holiday tents or locations, click here.

To register for assistance, click here.